And former Pompey player Callum Johnson is among the Stags’ history makers.

Nigel Clough’s side have established a 17-game unbeaten run from the start of the season, consisting of League Two, the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

It’s a remarkable run which has lifted them to third in the table and maintains interest in two cup competitions, plus next month’s FA Cup first round.

And with relegation-threatened Forest Green visiting Field Mill this weekend, they will be confident of further extending their exceptional beginning to the campaign.

Johnson has featured eight times this season, while netted an 88th-minute winner against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.

Now aged 26, the right-back was part of the Mansfield team which missed out on last season’s League Two play-offs on goal difference following a dramatic final day.

It was sadly a familiar feeling, having two years earlier been part of Pompey’s side nudged out of League One’s top six in the final game of the 2020-21 campaign under Danny Cowley.

Callum Johnson made 48 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Johnson’s time at Fratton Park consisted of 48 appearances and one goal before handed a free transfer by Cowley in July 2022.

He had arrived at Pompey in September 2020, when Kenny Jackett recruited him from Accrington for around £100,000.

The full-back marked his maiden Blues season by finishing runner-up in The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21.

However, despite starting 11 of the final 12 matches under interim head coach Cowley in that campaign, he was termed surplus to requirements, to the surprise of many supporters.

Callum Johnson celebrates scoring against Doncaster in the EFL Trophy earlier this month. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Following the arrival of Kieron Freeman and then Mahlon Romeo, Johnson was loaned out to Fleetwood in 2021-22, making 39 appearances.

Having been released in the summer of 2022, he joined Ross County, going on to make 24 appearances before Mansfield paid an undisclosed fee for him in January.