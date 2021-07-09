Richie Wellens has been impressed by the striker during Doncaster training this summer.

Bogle's endured a nomadic time since leaving Grimsby Town for Wigan Athletic in 2017.

The 27-year-old has represented eight clubs in total – and scored just a combined 18 goals.

Having had spells at the likes of Cardiff, Birmingham and Peterborough, his loan period at Fratton Park was arguably his best.

Arriving in January 2019, Bogle hit the ground running and bagged four times in his opening eight games.

However, a mixture of injuries and loss of form meant he failed to score in his subsequent six outings.

Last summer, Bogle joined Charlton on a free transfer following his release from Cardiff.

Omar Bogle scored four goals in 14 times during his Pompey loan spell. Picture: Joe Pepler

But after netting only twice in 17 appearances at The Valley, he was offloaded to League One rivals Doncaster in the January transfer window.

However, Bogle's struggles continued at the Keepmoat and finished with the same record he clocked up at Charlton.

Wellens took the reins at Rovers this summer and admitted he’d heard negative whispers about the marksman.

However, the ex-Swindon chief has given Bogle a fresh start – and says his work-rate has been superb in training.

Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘On turnovers we can get Bogle into the game and I think that’s where he’s at his strongest

‘He’s a really good lad. Because the football world is really small, you hear certain stories about players but I’ve always taken things at face value.

‘I had a player called Anthony Grant at Swindon and people told me not to touch him because of this and that. But I actually played with Granty as a young kid.

‘As long as you treat the lads in the correct manner, you can nip a lot of things in the bud before they become bigger things.

‘I’ve heard things about Bogle before but I have to say he’s been different class.