The ex-Portsmouth striker, plus Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Ipswich and Bristol Rovers players, who would make current League One team of season: in pictures
Pompey would have no-one in a League One team of the season if a division’s best XI were decided on current data.
That’s according to whoscored.com, who have been calculating all club’s players’ performances since the 2022-23 season began at the end of July.
All four teams who presently sit above the Blues in the table – Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough – would have players picked in a 4-4-2 formation.
Yet there would be no Pompey representation, even with striker Colby Bishop – the Fratton Park outfit’s current top scorer with eight third-tier goals this term – coming in with an average rating of 7.07 per game.
Indeed, surprisngly, only he and Michael Jacobs (7.03) average above the 7/10 rating per game, despite the Blues’ solid start to the season.
So if no Pompey players makes the current, who does?
Well, just to tease you – there’s a former PO4 striker who has been banging in the goals this term, and a Bristol Rovers forward whom Danny Cowley was linked with during the summer.
Here’s the starting XI...