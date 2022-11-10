That’s according to whoscored.com, who have been calculating all club’s players’ performances since the 2022-23 season began at the end of July.

All four teams who presently sit above the Blues in the table – Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough – would have players picked in a 4-4-2 formation.

Yet there would be no Pompey representation, even with striker Colby Bishop – the Fratton Park outfit’s current top scorer with eight third-tier goals this term – coming in with an average rating of 7.07 per game.

Indeed, surprisngly, only he and Michael Jacobs (7.03) average above the 7/10 rating per game, despite the Blues’ solid start to the season.

So if no Pompey players makes the current, who does?

Well, just to tease you – there’s a former PO4 striker who has been banging in the goals this term, and a Bristol Rovers forward whom Danny Cowley was linked with during the summer.

Here’s the starting XI...

1. Michael Cooper (Plymouth) Games played: 17. Average rating: 7.1.

2. Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood) Games played: 15. Average rating: 7.2.

3. Eiran Cashin (Derby) Games played: 16. Average rating: 7.4.

4. Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham) Games played: 16. Average rating: 7.3.