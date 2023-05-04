News you can trust since 1877
The exciting emerging Premier League talent Portsmouth could target - including Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea starlets

John Mousinho is looking to overhaul his Pompey squad this summer with a number of new signings expected.

By Jordan Cross
Published 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:28 BST

The Blues will look to target a number of different markets to freshen up their options as they bid to finally reach the Championship.

Those in top-flight academies could prove an avenue to explore, both as permanent additions and on loan.

While sporting director Rich Hughes will look to continue his policy of repairing ‘broken toys’ cast aside by the big boys, Pompey could potentially look to loan in talent excelling at PL2 level – and above.

With a focus on attacking additions next term, we’ve highlighted some of the rising stars really making their mark who could prove useful additions.

From left: Manchester City's Carlos Borges, Wolves' Chem Campbell, West Ham's Divin Mubamba and Brighton's Cameron Peupion.

1. Exciting emerging Premier League talent

From left: Manchester City's Carlos Borges, Wolves' Chem Campbell, West Ham's Divin Mubamba and Brighton's Cameron Peupion.

Manchester City's emerging sensation is channelling Erling Haaland, with the 19-year-old flying machine bagging 20 goals from 22 appearances this term.

2. Carlos Borges (Manchester City)

Carlos Borges (Manchester City)

Attacking midfielder has been tied down at Fulham until 2016 with the Welsh ace gaining a Premier League breakthrough off the bench this term, in addition to 12 goals in PL2.

3. Luke Harris (Fulham)

Luke Harris (Fulham)

The England under-18 international has a surname some Pompey fans will recognised. The midfielder is related to former Pompey coach Martin Hinshelwood with ex-Blues defender Danny his uncle. Signed a deal until 2026 last month to show how much he’s valued.

4. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)

Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)

