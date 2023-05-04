The exciting emerging Premier League talent Portsmouth could target - including Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea starlets
John Mousinho is looking to overhaul his Pompey squad this summer with a number of new signings expected.
The Blues will look to target a number of different markets to freshen up their options as they bid to finally reach the Championship.
Those in top-flight academies could prove an avenue to explore, both as permanent additions and on loan.
While sporting director Rich Hughes will look to continue his policy of repairing ‘broken toys’ cast aside by the big boys, Pompey could potentially look to loan in talent excelling at PL2 level – and above.
With a focus on attacking additions next term, we’ve highlighted some of the rising stars really making their mark who could prove useful additions.