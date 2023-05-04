John Mousinho is looking to overhaul his Pompey squad this summer with a number of new signings expected.

The Blues will look to target a number of different markets to freshen up their options as they bid to finally reach the Championship.

Those in top-flight academies could prove an avenue to explore, both as permanent additions and on loan.

While sporting director Rich Hughes will look to continue his policy of repairing ‘broken toys’ cast aside by the big boys, Pompey could potentially look to loan in talent excelling at PL2 level – and above.

With a focus on attacking additions next term, we’ve highlighted some of the rising stars really making their mark who could prove useful additions.

2 . Carlos Borges (Manchester City) Manchester City's emerging sensation is channelling Erling Haaland, with the 19-year-old flying machine bagging 20 goals from 22 appearances this term. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . Luke Harris (Fulham) Attacking midfielder has been tied down at Fulham until 2016 with the Welsh ace gaining a Premier League breakthrough off the bench this term, in addition to 12 goals in PL2. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton) The England under-18 international has a surname some Pompey fans will recognised. The midfielder is related to former Pompey coach Martin Hinshelwood with ex-Blues defender Danny his uncle. Signed a deal until 2026 last month to show how much he’s valued. Photo: David Price Photo Sales