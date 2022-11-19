The defender has not trained this week after suffering an ankle injury at Morecambe last weekend.

It looked certain he was going to miss out on taking on his former Rotherham manager Paul Warne’s Rams men at Fratton Park.

But Robertson went through the pain barrier for his side, as the Pompey captain played 90 minutes despite the ankle still being bruised and swollen.

The 29-year-old told of the lengths he went to for the cause after being withdrawn at the break at the Mazuma Stadium.

Robertson said: ‘I’ve not trained since I came off against Morecambe.

‘I tried to do a little bit on Thursday to get ready for the game, but luckily enough I was able to get out there.

‘I was literally off my feet the whole week trying to get the ankle to settle down.

‘It’s still bruised and swollen but fortunately I was able to get out there.

‘I wasn’t about to miss this game.

‘I hate missing games, and the chance to play against Derby under the lights at Fratton Park was one I wasn’t going to miss.

‘It was against my old gaffer as well, so I wasn’t going to miss it.’

The draw with Derby saw Pompey share the honours with their opponents for the fourth time on the bounce in the league.

It’s also the eighth time it’s happened this season from 17 League One games - with only Charlton and Fleetwood drawing more.

That’s a cause for consternation for Pompey, but Robertson is also aware they were facing a capable opponent in Warne’s side.

Robertson said: ‘We are two of the top teams in the division.

‘I think if you end up finishing above Derby come the end of the season, you would have had a good season.

‘They are a good team and they have quality all over the pitch.

‘They had a couple of chances, but I felt that we nullified them quite well.

