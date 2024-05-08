Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He came within a whisker of earning himself a Pompey contract before his career took a leftfield turn.

A failed medical dashed hopes of keeper Corey Addai having a Fratton career three years ago.

Now the former Blues triallist and Arsenal youngster is making waves in League Two, as he moves within sight of an unlikely rise to League One.

Addai shone last night as he kept a clean sheet and showcased his ball-playing quality, as Crawley stormed to a 3-0 play-off success against favoured MK Dons.

A video of 26-year-old showing outrageous ability with his feet in the first half is gaining traction online at present.

Midfielder Liam Kelly lobbed a shocker of a backpass in Addai’s direction with the keeper out of position, but a very nifty take a couple of yards from his goal line was followed by leaving striker Max Dean for dead and nearly creating a Crawley opening.

That’s led to plenty of focus on the 6ft 4in man, with his boss Scott Lindsey confirming the moment was no accident.

He told Sky Sports: ‘We have Corey in all of the keep-ball sessions and he’s as good as any outfield player with his feet.’

Addai’s Pompey association may well have passed many supporters by, seeing as it spanned three pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The keeper checked in with Danny Cowley’s squad after being released by Barnsley, doing enough to be offered a deal by the former Pompey boss.

Medical problems put paid to the Londoner vying with Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass between the sticks, however.

Addai instead got himself a move to the Danish top flight, where he spent a season with Esbjerg fB, before returning to these shores at Broadfield Stadium.

The keeper has gone on to his establish himself in West Sussex, making 77 appearances across two campaigns.

Now there’s hope with hopes of a memorable conclusion at Wembley this term, after unfancied Crawley crept into the League Two play-offs on the final day.