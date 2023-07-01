The former Portsmouth figure facing years in prison as he stands trial on allegations of racism

A French prosecutor has confirmed the man who was Alain Perrin’s number two at Fratton Park in 2005, will appear in court accused of making racist remarks - a charge he denies.

The current Paris St Germain manager was arrested on Friday and taken in for questioning, with the allegations related to his time in charge of Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galtier has specifically been charged with ‘moral harassment and discrimination on the grounds of actual or supposed membership or non-membership of a particular ethnic group, nation, alleged race or religion’, said Nice’s public prosecutor – facing up to three years behind bars.

The charge relates to allegations Galtier said there were too many black and Muslim players in his squad.

Galtier has rejected what has been said, starting a defamation suit against journalists and former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier

The 56-year-old rose from the inauspicious position of Perrin’s assistant to taking on one of the most prominent roles in world football at PSG last year, replacing Mauricio Pocchetino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently handed one of the greatest players in the history of the game to work with as Lionel Messi moved to the Parc De Princes.

PSG manager and former Pompey assistant boss Christophe Galtier is facing racism charges. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

After leaving Pompey, Galtier enjoyed success with Perrin as they won the French title with Lyon in 2008.

It was when Galtier succeeded Perrin as St Etienne boss in 2009 that his career soared, as he grabbed a French cup win for Les Verts.

He then earned Lille a second-placed finish in 2019, before pipping PSG to the title the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to Nice followed in 2021 wit a switch to PSG following last year, with his position in doubt despite winning the domestic title.

Galtier’s spell at Pompey with Perrin will be most fondly remembered for the 4-1 demolition derby win over Southampton in 2005.