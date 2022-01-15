3. CB - Charlie Daniels

The former Bournemouth full-back arrived with a massive reputation on the south coast following a successful spell at Shrewsbury in the first half of last season. Although making 18 outings last campaign he was full of mistakes, costing Pompey a play-off place. After time in the Premier League he failed to live up to expectations set to him by Pompey fans.

Photo: Alex Burstow