The four ex-Portsmouth players Liverpool's Mohamed Salah joins in the Premier League 100 club

The 29-year-old reached the milestone in the 3-0 win at Elland Road, with the Egyptian scoring the opening goal in the top-flight clash.

Salah joins the exclusive club after 162 Premier League games, with his latest strike being his 98th for Liverpool after scoring twice during a spell with Chelsea.

There are currently 29 players who have achieved such a feat – and four have represented the Blues during their time in the top flight.

But who are they?

Well, let us help you to remember...

Jermain Defoe

Defore enjoyed a year-long spell at Fratton Park and scored 15 Premier League goals in 31 appearances for the Blues.

From left: Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham, Peter Crocuh and Jermain Defoe

The England international striker joined the club in January 2008 for £7.5m from Spurs – and scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

His last top-flight strike for Pompey came in the 3-2 win against Blackburn on November 30, 2008.

Meanwhile, the diminutive front man scored against the Blues in only his second game back at Spurs – the 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane on January 18, 2009.

In total, Defoe, who is now at Rangers, scored 167 Premier League goals while playing for Tottenham, Sunderland, West Ham, AFC Bournemouth and Pompey.

Mo Salah celebrates his 100th Premier League with his Liverpool team-mates at Leeds' Elland Road Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was during his two spells at White Hart Lane where he was most prolific, netting 91 times for the north London club.

Peter Crouch

Crouch had two successful spells at Pompey.

The first came during the 2001-02 First Division season, when 18 goals in 37 league outings earned him a move to Premier League Aston Villa.

However, after spells at Southampton and Liverpool he returned to Fratton Park in summer of 2008 ahead of the FA Cup-winning Blues’ 2008-09 top-flight season.

Yet again it was only a short stay.

But the giant forward still made an impression, scoring 11 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for Pompey, before joining Spurs for £9m.

Both his first and last goals that season came against Everton.

Throughout his Premier League career, the now retired Crouch scored 106 times.

He holds the record for the most headed goals scored by a single player in the division’s history.

Teddy Sheringham

Manchester United and Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham played for the Blues during their maiden Premier League season in 2003-04, scoring nine times for Harry Redknapp’s then side.

The now 55-year-old netted in the opening-day 2-1 victory over Aston Villa and also scored in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Highbury.

His parting gift to Pompey fans was an effort against Middlesbrough in the final day of the season – a 5-1 result which helped the Blues finish 13th.

Sheringham joined Championship West Ham on a free transfer ahead of the 2004-05 season but returned to the top flight with the Hammers the following season.

Across his Premier League career, Sheringham scored 146 goals.

Andy Cole

Andy Cole scored a total of 187 Premier League goals, including three while playing for Pompey.

The former Newcastle and Manchester United marksman joined the club in 2006 for £500,000 from Manchester City.

But he was restricted to just 18 appearances during his one and only season on the south coast – with 13 of those outings coming from the bench.