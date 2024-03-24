Pompey fans have been treated to some wonderful players at Fratton Park down the years. They've brought great joy to the Blues faithful, with players from all corners of the world proud to play with the star & crescent on their chests. But who do Pompey fans believe are the best signings the club have made in their life times?

We asked that question via our social media channels - and the response with phenomenal. Hundreds responded as fans debated who represented the best value for money and who simply proved to be the best footballers brought to the south coast in order to boast the club's ambitions.

It's impossible to include all the players named - but here's 26 of the most popular names that kept cropping up, in no particular order.

Pompey's best signings From left: Paul Merson, Yakubu, Andres D'Alessandro and Lassana Diarra

Robert Prosinecki Robert Prosinecki played 35 times for Pompey during the 2001-02 season after arriving on the south coast from Standard Liege. Facebook follower Tim Morris wrote: 'Robert Prosinecki was simply world class and I'm so pleased I was able to see him.'

Lassana Diarra The French midfielder was signed for £5.5m in January 2008 and sold to Real Madrid for an stimated fee of £20m a year later. Facebook follower Jamie Gray wrote: 'We all knew he was destined for a top club.'