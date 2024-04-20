Luke Chambers and Josh Magennis put Wigan 2-0 up and this time there was to be no dramatic comeback.
Substitute Kusini Yengi did his best, netting with five minutes to go, but despite plenty of late chances, and Sam Tickle’s saves, it represented a first defeat in 18 matches.
Nonetheless, Pompey are League One champions – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
One flying stop to deny Kelman in the first half and then another good save coming off his line after the break. Left exposed for both of Wigan’s goals. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Has never scored for Pompey, yet had a couple of second-half chances, with one stopped by the keeper at his near post after following up Pack’s saved shot. A couple of crunching challenges and solid as ever at the back. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8 - MOM
The fans love him. Drew deserved applause after one classy first-half moment beautifully controlled a long kick by Wigan’s keeper. There was a right-footed 25-yarder beaten out by Tickle, which had the crowd on their feet. Is it his last Fratton Park match for Pompey? Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Will be disappointed in the manner of the second goal as Magennis swept him aside to score Wigan’s second. Otherwise was his unflappable self and was involved in Yengi’s goal with a wonderful pass to Sparkes. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.