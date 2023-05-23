3 . Q. Has the work carried out enhanced your Fratton Park experience?

The vote was rather split when it came to supporters' match-day experiences. 53% of participants said they were enjoying their trips to Fratton Park more because of the redevelopment work. That was the most popular choice by a distance. But there was a sizeable chunk of fans who said their experience hadn't changed - 30.9%. Meanwhile, 16.1% ticked the 'No' option, which suggests their match-day experience has suffered as a result and they wanted to register their grievance. Photo: National World