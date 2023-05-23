Pompey fans have had their fair share of disruption in recent years as the club continues it refurbishment of Fratton Park.
From re-roofing the South Stand to restoring the Upper North Stand to its full capacity; and reprofiling seating in the North Stand Lower to making the South Stand a one-tier structure, the builders have had their work cut out.
Well, we put the subject to our readers via our ‘Big Pompey Survey’.
A host of topics were covered – from their match-day experience, to food and drink from the new concourses and parking around the ground – and some interesting responses were obtained.
Here’s the conclusions that were made.
1. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Port Vale at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 25 March 2023.
Pompey fans have been having their say on match days at Fratton Park amid ongoing ground improvement work Photo: Jason Brown
2. Question: Are you happy with the ongoing work at Fratton Park?
The clear answer to this question is yes, with 89.8% of participants in favour of what has been undertaken at Fratton Park in recent years. Only 10.2% of our readers said they were unhappy with the work that's scheduled to end in January 2024. Photo: National World
3. Q. Has the work carried out enhanced your Fratton Park experience?
The vote was rather split when it came to supporters' match-day experiences. 53% of participants said they were enjoying their trips to Fratton Park more because of the redevelopment work. That was the most popular choice by a distance. But there was a sizeable chunk of fans who said their experience hadn't changed - 30.9%. Meanwhile, 16.1% ticked the 'No' option, which suggests their match-day experience has suffered as a result and they wanted to register their grievance. Photo: National World
4. Q. Is matchday food/drink at the stadium of a satisfactory quality and price?
Who doesn't love a pint and a pie or a Bovril and a burger went at the footie? It's a match-day tradition for many - and it seems the grub and drinks on offer at Fratton Park have Blues supporters more than satisfied. 61.7% of participants in your survey agreed that the foot and drink was top notch in terms of quality and price. 38.3% agreed to differ, though! Photo: National World