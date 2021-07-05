Tried-and-tested troops who they have the utmost trust in and have delivered success in the past means reunions are fairly frequent in football.

Just look at former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp with Peter Crouch and Niko Kranjcar, for example.

Look at when Paul Cook arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2015 and ensured Gary Roberts followed him from Chesterfield.

It’s a recruitment policy that Danny Cowley could also look to implement during his Blues summer overhaul.

In truth, it wouldn’t be a surprise if any of his former players from his time managing Lincoln and Huddersfield who’re available join him.

Cowley’s put the free agent market to good use so far, swooping for Clark Robertson (Rotherham), Shaun Williams (Millwall) and Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton).

But who are some of the head coach’s ex-troops currently without a club and he could be tempted to move for.

We’ve taken a look...

1. Harry Anderson The winger was a big part of Cowley's success at Lincoln, with the pair claiming the National League and League Two titles together. Anderson was a bit-part player under Michael Appleton as the Imps fell to League One play-off final defeat against Blackpool. It's understood Cowley has weighed up a move for Anderson but, as things stand, nothing is currently in the offing. Photo: Ashley Allen Buy photo

2. Richard Stearman Cowley brought the centre-back to Huddersfield in January 2020 to help with their survival mission. That feat was achieved and Stearman played 21 times for Carlos Corberan's side before his release. Pompey appear a central defender light and the 33-year-old would add experience. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

3. Jaden Brown The former England youth international made 14 appearances under Cowley at Huddersfield in 2019-20. However, Brown has been unlucky to find himself behind Harry Toffolo in the pecking order and was released at the end of last term. Pompey are a senior left-back short to offer competition to Lee Brown and he could be an option. Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Demeaco Duhaney The 22-year-old was on loan at non-league Boston when Cowley went into Huddersfield - but went on to make six Championship appearances when returning to Yorkshire. Duhaney also played 14 times for Huddersfield last term before being released. Pompey may need an additional right-back to compete with Callum Johnson if Haji Mnoga's to be loaned out. Photo: James Chance Buy photo