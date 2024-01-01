3 . Aiden O'Brien - January 2022

The Republic Of Ireland international cancelled his contract with Sunderland in order to make a permanent move to Pompey on a six-month deal. O'Brien instantly became a fans' favourite after scoring with his first touch on his Fratton Park debut and then his maiden full outing for the club in a blistering start. With three goals in his opening four matches, O'Brien also impressed with his strong running, passion and desire, although spent more time on the bench than starting. Finishing with five goals in 15 outings, he spoke of his wish to sign a new deal in the summer of 2022, yet Cowley had little appetite and O'Brien has since featured for Shrewsbury, Gillingham and Salford. Photo: Paul Thompson