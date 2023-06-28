News you can trust since 1877
The great and not so great Portsmouth triallists - including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United favourites

It’s that time of year where you may see a surprise face or two at Pompey’s training ground.
By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST

John Mousinho has said he’s prepared to look at a triallist or two as his players return to pre-season this training.

Down the years there has been many famous – and a few infamous - players who’ve tried to earn Blues deals.

Some huge names will go down as opportunities missed after leaving PO4 without a contract, while others perhaps less so.

Thanks to your suggestions we’ve rounded up some of the great Pompey triallists from down the years.

Pompey triallists (L-R): Moreno Torricelli, Georgi Kinkladze, Denilson and Son Heung-Min.

1. Pompey triallists

Pompey triallists (L-R): Moreno Torricelli, Georgi Kinkladze, Denilson and Son Heung-Min. Photo: The News

Came to Pompey in 2008 on trial but a deal was never seen to fruition and the former Barcelona man went on to play for Inter Milan and PSG instead. God knows what he thought of the club's Eastleigh base!

2. Thiago Motta

Came to Pompey in 2008 on trial but a deal was never seen to fruition and the former Barcelona man went on to play for Inter Milan and PSG instead. God knows what he thought of the club's Eastleigh base! Photo: Matthew Ashton

Mysterious figure turned up at Torquay in 2006, scored a goal and The News was told to say he was youngster Giovanni Torre. Earned a contract but never got near the first team.

3. Berlin

Mysterious figure turned up at Torquay in 2006, scored a goal and The News was told to say he was youngster Giovanni Torre. Earned a contract but never got near the first team. Photo: Jon Brady

Aaron Jarvis trialled with Pompey in 2019 - didn't make a mark and ended up in Scotland with Falkirk. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Aaron Jarvis.

Aaron Jarvis trialled with Pompey in 2019 - didn't make a mark and ended up in Scotland with Falkirk. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman

