Pompey’s current squad is valued at €12.45m or £10.7m by leading scouting platform Wyscout - but how much is each member of it worth?

Well, according to the professional football data base for football analysis, that varies from €100,000 right up to a rather surprising €2m. Surprising, in that we thought Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett might be worth more!

Danny Cowley enjoyed an active summer transfer window, with arrivals and exits aplenty.

The January window is now just over a month away, so it will be interesting to see what moves he makes to improve the Blues’ chances of winning promotion back to the Championship.

Some wheeling and dealing could play a part in that – and that’s where Wyscout could come into he equation.

It’s a leading scouting platform used by professionals across the game. And one thing WyScout offers is player valuations in today’s current football market.

With the market around transfers and valuations ever changing, it can be a very helpful resource to see what sort of fee clubs could expect to receive should they sell some of their talent.

Here, using data provided by Wyscout, we take a look at how each member of Danny Cowley’s squad has been valued.

Note: Neither Tom Lowery or Josh Oluwayemi have been given a valuation by Wyscout.

1. Jay Mingi (midfield) Current Wyscout valuation: €100,000 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson (Defender) Current Wyscout valuation: €150,000 Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

3. Reeco Hackett (Attacking midfielder/winger) Current Wyscout valuation: €200,000. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

4. Denver Hume (defender) Current Wyscout valuation: €200,000. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales