Pompey will be on the lookout for some of the game’s brightest, young talent in John Mousinho’s maiden summer at the helm.
The non-league market could well be fertile ground to land some of the game’s up-and-coming players ahead of the new head coach’s first full campaign.
So we’ve scoured the National League for some of the most exciting players operating at that level this term – here’s some of the gems who could make the step up.
1. Ruben Rodrigues
Danny Cowley spent plenty of time watching the Notts County attacking talent last season. Can play as an attacking midfielder or striker - hit 20 goals and six assists in the National League last term. This term he dominates the creativity stats with through passes (90), smart passes (92) and key passes (37) ranking him first on Wyscout, with 13 goals and eight assists to date.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Greg Olley
Wyscout showed an off-the-chart assist return for the Gateshead winger last term, with the former Newcastle talent returning a whopping 20 assists in the National League North. Has a couple of goals and assists so far with 38 through passes third highest in the National League after his side's promotion.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Andrew Dallas
At home in attack or off the left flank, the Solihull Moors man's stock rose off the back of 23 goals and a further five assists in the National League last season. This time around his team are in mid-table after play-offs success - but Dallas has 10 assists (highest in the National League) on top of 12 goals to date.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Cedwyn Scott
Another Notts County arrival from Gateshead, Scott has thrived in striking and attacking midfield roles, hitting the back of the net 16 times.
Photo: Stu Forster