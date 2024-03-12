The huge difference between Portsmouth, Derby, Barnsley and Bolton in League One form table - gallery

How does Portsmouth's form compare to their League One rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

The nerves and excitement are growing as Portsmouth look to round off what has already been a remarkable season by securing promotion back into the Championship.

John Mousinho's side have found a level of consistency that has not been matched by their League One promotion rivals by losing just four games in 37 games to take themselves to the top of the table with nine games remaining in the season.

There are some big name clubs in pursuit of Pompey as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers lead the chasing pack, awaiting a slip up from Mousinho's men that the Fratton Park faithful hopes will not come to fruition.

Portsmouth will hope to take a step closer towards promotion when Burton Albion visit the famous old ground on what could be another memorable night - but how does Pompey's current form compare with their rivals around the third tier?

Points in last 10 games: 2

1. Port Vale

Points in last 10 games: 2

Photo Sales
Points in last 10 games: 3

2. Carlisle United

Points in last 10 games: 3 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Points in last 10 games: 8

3. Cambridge United

Points in last 10 games: 8 Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Points in last 10 games: 10

4. Northampton Town

Points in last 10 games: 10 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague One