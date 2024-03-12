The nerves and excitement are growing as Portsmouth look to round off what has already been a remarkable season by securing promotion back into the Championship.

John Mousinho's side have found a level of consistency that has not been matched by their League One promotion rivals by losing just four games in 37 games to take themselves to the top of the table with nine games remaining in the season.

There are some big name clubs in pursuit of Pompey as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers lead the chasing pack, awaiting a slip up from Mousinho's men that the Fratton Park faithful hopes will not come to fruition.

Portsmouth will hope to take a step closer towards promotion when Burton Albion visit the famous old ground on what could be another memorable night - but how does Pompey's current form compare with their rivals around the third tier?

