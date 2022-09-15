Now, at the age of 29, George Thorne is seeking to rebuild his injury-ravaged career at Bedford Town.

The central midfielder has been without a club since leaving Oxford United in the summer of 2020.

However, he has taken his first tentative steps back into the game, turning out for the Southern League Premier Division Central side on Tuesday night.

The ex-Derby man Thorne, who totalled 13 appearances for Pompey, had his progression devastated by an endless succession of injuries.

Having started his career at West Brom and regularly represented England at different age groups, there were high hopes over his development.

Indeed, Michael Appleton, former Baggies assistant manager, brought him to Pompey on loan in November 2011 to aid their Championship campaign.

Just weeks earlier, Thorne had appeared off the bench in a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League.

George Thorne spent two loan spells at Pompey in the 2011-12 season. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

The youngster impressed at Fratton Park in a four-game spell, coinciding with wins over Coventry and Burnley, while he started the 1-1 draw with Southampton in December 2011.

However, an injury crisis at The Hawthorns prompted an early recall after just one month on the south coast.

In February 2012, with Pompey placed into administration and handed a 10-point deduction to leave them second from bottom, Thorne returned.

He started eight successive matches and impressed once again, before an ankle injury sustained against Burnley ended his season.

The following game was a trip to St Mary’s, with Greg Halford pushed up from defence into a central midfield role to replace Thorne in the 2-2 draw.

Thorne later had loan spells at Watford and Peterborough before joining Derby for an undisclosed fee in January 2014.

During five-and-a-half years at Pride Park, he made 73 appearances and scored five times, while was also sent on loan to Luton and Oxford.

He then moved to the Kassam Stadium permanently in January 2020, only for the season to be curtailed early through Covid.

Pompey lost to Oxford on penalties in the League One play-off semi-final that campaign, but Thorne was not involved in the squad for either leg.

On Tuesday night, Thorne appeared as a substitute in the 68th minute to feature in Bedford’s 3-0 win over Hitchin Town in front of a crowd of 466.

Joining him on the bench was ex-Brighton, Peterborough and Wycombe striker, Craig Mackail-Smith, who is now aged 38.

Thorne has signed until the end of the season, with Bedford currently 14th after four matches.

