BREAKING
The impressive Fratton Park attendance figure which sees Portsmouth edge League One rivals Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Co - in pictures

Pompey have made Fratton Park a fortress once again under John Mousinho.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Since the head coach’s arrival, the Blues have only lost once and are undefeated in their last three games on home soil.

Another impressive attendance was recorded on Saturday as 17,942 fans watched Mousinho’s side beat Forest Green 1-0, along with the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations.

Indeed, Pompey have recorded an average home figure of 18,092 so far this term, with redevelopment work on the Milton End taking place.

But how packed has Fratton Park been this season?

Football Web Pages has provided data which shows the percentage each stadium has been filled this term.

Here’s where the Blues’ home compares.

Pompey boast an impressive average attendance at Fratton Park.

1. League One attendances

Pompey boast an impressive average attendance at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Average attendance: 8,425; Capacity: 30,500; Percentage of stadium filled: 38.3 per cent.

2. Stadium MK - MK Dons

Average attendance: 8,425; Capacity: 30,500; Percentage of stadium filled: 38.3 per cent. Photo: Clive Mason

Average attendance: 11,306; Capacity: 23,287; Percentage of stadium filled: 48.5 per cent.

3. Oakwell - Barnsley

Average attendance: 11,306; Capacity: 23,287; Percentage of stadium filled: 48.5 per cent. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Average attendance: 13,379; Capacity: 27,111; Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3 per cent.

4. The Valley - Charlton

Average attendance: 13,379; Capacity: 27,111; Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3 per cent. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Fratton ParkBluesLeague OnePortsmouthIpswichSheffield WednesdayPompeyJohn Mousinho