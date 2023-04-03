Pompey have made Fratton Park a fortress once again under John Mousinho.

Since the head coach’s arrival, the Blues have only lost once and are undefeated in their last three games on home soil.

Another impressive attendance was recorded on Saturday as 17,942 fans watched Mousinho’s side beat Forest Green 1-0, along with the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations.

Indeed, Pompey have recorded an average home figure of 18,092 so far this term, with redevelopment work on the Milton End taking place.

But how packed has Fratton Park been this season?

Football Web Pages has provided data which shows the percentage each stadium has been filled this term.

Here’s where the Blues’ home compares.

1 . League One attendances Pompey boast an impressive average attendance at Fratton Park.

2 . Stadium MK - MK Dons Average attendance: 8,425; Capacity: 30,500; Percentage of stadium filled: 38.3 per cent.

3 . Oakwell - Barnsley Average attendance: 11,306; Capacity: 23,287; Percentage of stadium filled: 48.5 per cent.

4 . The Valley - Charlton Average attendance: 13,379; Capacity: 27,111; Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3 per cent.