The incredible Portsmouth comeback haul stunning English football with Peterborough United, Derby County, Lincoln City, Reading & Co reeled in

Indomitable Pompey did it again at Reading on Saturday, as they fought back to snare victory.
By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT

This time it was a two-goal deficit overturned by John Mousinho’s side, as they picked up a 3-2 success in Berkshire.

That amazingly made it 17 points secured from a losing position so far this season for the Blues, as they moved six points clear at the top of League One.

For context, only one team bettered that return in the entirety of the last Premier League campaign!

It’s a total unsurpassed in English football this season by some distance with Liverpool, Spurs & Co left in Pompey’s shade.

We’ve now broken down the occasions this season in which Mousinho’s men have battled back from going behind to either draw on win, as the incredible run sums up their never-say-die attitude.

1. The comeback kings

Yengi season was firmly up and running on the opening day, as the Aussie hitman left the bench and grabbed a stoppage-time leveller to cancel out Luke Thomas' opener.

2. Pompey 1 Bristol Rovers 1

No points up for grab here but a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Tyrese Omotoye put the League Two side in front, but then a Yengi double either side of Zak Swanson's strike completed the comeback.

3. Forest Green 1 Pompey 3

A Chris Donnell opener in the first minute of the EFL Trophy clash creates a deficit to overcome. Sean Raggett is the unlikely two-goal hero with his second arguably the finest goal we've seen this season from long range. A penalty shootout success nabs the Blues a bonus point.

4. Pompey 3 Fulham 3

