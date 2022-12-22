From left: Kieron Freeman, Joe Pigott, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis and Josh Koroma.

To do so, Danny Cowley will look to manoeuvre some space in his existing squad to bolster his spending power. Here’s what The News knows when it comes to how that could play out.

Joe Pigott

There were high hopes for the impact the striker could make when he arrived on loan from Ipswich in July, as Marcus Harness departed for Portman Road.

By his own admission, the move hasn’t worked out for the 29-year-old, however, with his chances increasingly infrequent as the season has continued.

Pigott slammed in a free-kick against Stevenage last week and then told The News: ‘It would be great to play here, but I want to play football at the end of the day. That has to be the priority, because it hasn’t quite happened.’

Unlike most loans, Ipswich don’t possess a January recall option with Pompey in a strong position in negotiations as the Tractor Boys chased Marcus Harness.

Pigott setting himself up with a club where he is likely to gain more minutes, while freeing up Pompey’s wage commitment, is likely to be a scenario which suits all parties, however.

Josh Koroma

There was deadline day excitement as Koroma arrived on loan from Huddersfield amid Pompey’s strong start to the season.

And that anticipation proved justified early on as the Huddersfield loanee started like a train - including a run of four goals in as many games.

But it’s been just a single finish in the ensuing 13 outings for Koroma, with his form dipping along the way.

Sources close to the Pompey first-team set-up suggest the 24-year-old has gone through a crisis of confidence of late.

There has been positive signs over the past couple of games, but with his existing deal up with the Terriers next summer it may suit Koroma to seek a longer deal elsewhere in the new year.

From Pompey’s point of view, even with their commitment being a contribution to his wages, that will give Cowley flexibility to work with next month.

Kieron Freeman

It’s clear that a January exit for the defender is one which suits player and club.

Freeman is clearly way down the pecking order, with a summer departure on the cards.

Despite talk of interest from the likes of Swindon, Hull, Leyton Orient and Mansfield, a deal was never finalised.

The Mansfield interest has continued to bubble along, with Stags boss Nigel Clough working with Freeman previously at Derby County and Sheffield United.

Freeman also hails from the East Midlands and a chance to return to the area is believed to appeal to the 30-year-old.

Pompey would benefit from freeing up some wages and the move could generate a nominal fee, with six months to go on Freeman’s contract.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Like Freeman, Tunnicliffe appeared surplus to requirements with a summer exit apparently on the cards.

Interest from both Australia and America surfaced for the former Manchester United trainee, but failed to crystalise into a concrete move.

It’s believed the Australian move could again come to the fore, with the 2022-23 A League season running until the end of May.

Tunnicliffe, however, has proved a useful tool to Cowley. After not making a league start until October 22, the 29-year-old has picked up seven full appearances as midfield injuries bit hard.

Cowley has praised the arrival from Luton for not agitating amid his lack of minutes. That suggests there would be no issue if a deal wasn’t seen to fruition, though it’s one both player and club will clearly be looking towards in January.

Jay Mingi

It’s been a season of hurtling emergence for the exciting young midfielder.

Mingi’s promise has been there for all to see, as he’s shone amid the injury issues in the middle of the park.

It seemed like just a matter of time before transfer interest landed, and so it has proved with Birmingham, West Brom and Huddersfield the names to be mentioned.

Mingi’s contract comes to a close in the summer after a club option was activated on the former West Ham youngster’s original 12-month deal.

Pompey would receive training compensation in the event of an exit for the Londoner, but the subtext to the recent talk is a decent hike on the relatively low-level deal he arrived on.

It will be interesting to see how things develop once the window is open for the likable and down-to-earth 22-year-old.

Ronan Curtis

Transfer talk seems to have followed Ronan Curtis seemingly for the entirety of his four-year stay at Pompey.

It was only the summer of last year when the Republic of Ireland international was being mentioned as a £2m player, with a swathe of Championship clubs said to be monitoring his situation.

There was some suggestion a £1m exit could have been agreed last January, but Cowley was keen to keep his squad together at that stage.

By last pre-season the valuation had dropped to £500,000, as the 26-year-old entered the final year of his agreement.

Scottish Premier League side Hibs had an eye on the winger, while there was keen interest from Belgium. Nothing came to fruition, however, with both player and club open to an exit.