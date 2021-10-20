The Ipswich Town inquest: This brittle Portsmouth side lacks leadership - and where are the options?

The Blues were met with a chorus of boos when the Tractor Boys notched their fourth in front of the Milton End, with the club now conceding 10 goals in their past three matches in all competitions.

Neither team really took the initiative during an even first half, but the hosts gifted Paul Cook’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time after Gavin Bazunu made a costly error for the second consecutive match.

And another common theme of Pompey’s recent performances reared its head as it did against Rotherham four days ago - as a second-half capitulation allowed their opponents to run away with the wins.

Here’s what The News saw at full-time.

Natural defender benched

Ahead of kick-off, it was apparent that Pompey were set to field only one recognised centre-back in the starting XI for the visit of Paul Cook’s side.

Despite playing the entirety of the defeat at the New York Stadium, Connor Ogilvie once again found himself watching on as Danny Cowley reverted back to the team that performed so impressively against Sunderland.

Danny Cowley will need to find the solutions that will turn Pompey's fortunes around after falling to defeat against Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The former Gillingham defender returned from injury last Saturday and slotted into the left side of the back three, but after conceding four goals in South Yorkshire was replaced by conventional midfielder Shaun Williams.

The 34-year-old was dropped back from his usual surroundings to rejoin the duo of Kieron Freeman and Sean Raggett, as the trio played their fifth match together out of the last six league games.

But it’s apparent that it is taking the two either side of the former Norwich City defender longer to adapt to the system than first hoped.

The lack of centre back options are starting to seriously hinder the Blues, as Clark Robertson and Paul Downing are encountering a prolonged period on the sidelines.

The former’s injury sustained at MK Dons no doubt accelerated Cowley’s plans to switch to a back three and the decision was cemented in his mind after the defeat to Cambridge United.

During the matches since then there’s been much discussion around fielding unconventional centre-backs, especially when there’s been options who would, perhaps, be more comfortable in the role.

What does it say about Ogilvie’s chances, when he was evidently fit to start as he entered the field during the second half?

Worrying themes recur

Pompey’s brittle traits were once again revealed last night as they failed to mount any type of challenge after falling behind.

The lack of leadership within the squad is becoming an increasing problem as a number of players let their heads drop in PO4 yesterday.

Lee Brown was the only obvious member of the team trying to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, while the others on the field failed to follow his lead.

However, this is not the first time scenes of this nature have been apparent. After falling behind to MK Dons last month, the players seemingly downed tools and struggled to create meaningful chances at Stadium MK.

The performance at The Valley a few weeks later was also indicative of this after Charlton equalised late on. Pompey looked a shell of their first-half self once Josh Davison poked home.

Across October the situation has worsened as Cowley has suffered his worst defeats on the south coast in consecutive matches. Against the Millers a collapse after half-time highlighted the inability to react to facing adversity.

And unfortunately it was the same against Ipswich.

Lack of options

By examining both sets of benches last night, it’s becoming clear that Pompey don’t have the resources to change their approach in game.

Without the inclusion of the injured Robertson, the team that played is arguably the club’s best starting XI.

And the options Cowley has at his disposal from the seven sat behind him, don’t appear to have the ability to alter their fortunes when the Blues are up against it.

The former Lincoln City boss called upon George Hirst, Reeco Hackett, and defender, Connor Ogilvie last night. While Cook was able to bring on Wes Burns, Bersant Celina, and Rakeem Harper, with the Wales international bagging the visitors’ fourth of the evening.

It’s clear to see that drastic changes are needed to kickstart the season, but where could Cowley turn realistically?

None of the fringe players proved they are viable options to start in the league after their lame efforts against Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy.