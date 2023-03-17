News you can trust since 1877
The Italian job: Portsmouth descend on Rome to roar on one of their own

Mikey McKinson is out to complete his very own Italian job tomorrow night.

By Jordan Cross
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT- 2 min read

The Pompey Problem will be roared on by his supporters, as he aims to build his international status when he tops the bill in Rome.

Hard-hitting dangerman Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho stands in McKinson’s way, as he boxes for the fourth time in the past 12 months.

Two of those assignments came in America, with the 29-year-old building his reputation in defeat against one of the sport’s great rising stars in Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Now McKinson is out to make some noise on the continent, as he comes into his prime.

The former Moneyfields man knows that will be the case as he’s backed by his army of fans, as they fly the flag for the city.

McKinson said: ‘It’s great to be headlining a show in Italy.

‘We’re 40 or 50 strong and we’re here to take over.

Michael McKinson.
‘With that amount of Portsmouth people it’s the equivalent to 100 or more anyway.

‘It’s exciting and it’s exciting to fight in a new place with my people backing me.

‘I’ve trained over here before so I know the area, the people are lovely and we are always well looked after.

‘I’m excited to get out there and show what I can do.’

McKinson is determined to stay busy and ready for opportunities, as he keeps an eye on a possible American return.

The likes of Blair Cobbs or Alexis Rocha could be viable opponents down the line, but the 23-1 man know he first faces a stern test of his credentials against Carvalho.

McKinson added: ‘I’ve boxed four times in a year. That doesn’t happen these days.

‘The combined record of my opponents is 67-8 with 50 KOs. That doesn’t happen these days.

‘No one has better stats than me on their CV.

‘I don’t want to waste time, I don’t want to be out of the gym and I want to stay active.

‘These are the most important years of my career, so I want to stay busy.

‘I want a decent level of opponent as we wait for big things to happen.

‘I don’t want to go into big fights without being active.

‘I’m always in fights with dangerous opponents – I like the threat and I like the fear.’

