The Italian job: Portsmouth descend on Rome to roar on one of their own

The Pompey Problem will be roared on by his supporters, as he aims to build his international status when he tops the bill in Rome.

Hard-hitting dangerman Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho stands in McKinson’s way, as he boxes for the fourth time in the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of those assignments came in America, with the 29-year-old building his reputation in defeat against one of the sport’s great rising stars in Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Now McKinson is out to make some noise on the continent, as he comes into his prime.

The former Moneyfields man knows that will be the case as he’s backed by his army of fans, as they fly the flag for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKinson said: ‘It’s great to be headlining a show in Italy.

‘We’re 40 or 50 strong and we’re here to take over.

Michael McKinson.

‘With that amount of Portsmouth people it’s the equivalent to 100 or more anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s exciting and it’s exciting to fight in a new place with my people backing me.

‘I’ve trained over here before so I know the area, the people are lovely and we are always well looked after.

‘I’m excited to get out there and show what I can do.’

McKinson is determined to stay busy and ready for opportunities, as he keeps an eye on a possible American return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Blair Cobbs or Alexis Rocha could be viable opponents down the line, but the 23-1 man know he first faces a stern test of his credentials against Carvalho.

McKinson added: ‘I’ve boxed four times in a year. That doesn’t happen these days.

‘The combined record of my opponents is 67-8 with 50 KOs. That doesn’t happen these days.

‘No one has better stats than me on their CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t want to waste time, I don’t want to be out of the gym and I want to stay active.

‘These are the most important years of my career, so I want to stay busy.

‘I want a decent level of opponent as we wait for big things to happen.

‘I don’t want to go into big fights without being active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad