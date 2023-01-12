Pompey are in the market for a new goalkeeper following Josh Griffiths’ return to West Brom.
We’ve scoured the market for some of the most promising talent in Premier League academies, on the fringes of Championship squads or impressing in the third and fourth tiers of the English game.
2. Toby Savin
Accrington keeper is developing a reputation as one of the finest keepers in the lower leagues, to the point Spurs have even been mentioned as potential suitors.
3. Connor Ripley
Morecambe keeper's had plenty to do this season with the strugglers but his stats make for impressive viewing - his total of 111 saves is more than anyone else in League One, ahead of Plymouth's Mike Cooper.
4. Jamie Cumming
Natural to look at MK Dons with Liam Manning heavily touted for Pompey. Cumming has impressed this term on loan from Chelsea. The period for his parent club to recall the 23-year-old and send him elsewhere has expired, so would need to be a permanent deal.
