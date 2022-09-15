And the striker has been told to stay primed for his opportunity, as he waits for a league opening.

Pigott has not started a League One fixture since the 0-0 draw with Lincoln six weeks ago, with Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop both hitting early-season form.

The Ipswich loanee has offered value, however, with two goals and some positive contributions off the bench.

Cowley gave an insight into the impact Pigott is having on Pompey’s promotion effort so far, despite his lack of league minutes.

He said: ‘Joe’s just been really unfortunate really, that Colby and Dane have done so well.

‘He understands that. He’s a really good kid Joe and we’ve loved having him with us so far.

‘Joe’s got a great personality and he’s a really generous boy.

‘He’s generous with his time and brings the group together.

‘Joe’s always the one organising events when they go out and have some food together on a Wednesday night. I call them the Gunwharf boys.

‘When Louis broke his leg he got home and he had a delivery of 100 golf balls - Joe had them engraved with Louis’ name on them.

‘It’s just little things like that which are a nice touch. He’s very team-oriented.

‘All three forwards are single-minded and want to score goals, but first and foremost want to put the team first.

‘He’s got a very dry sense of humour and he’s good fun.

‘In a team environment when you spend a lot of time with each other, humour is an important quality to have.’

Cowley believes Pigott has been able to influence games when introduced to games, with five of his seven League One outings coming off the bench so far.

He sees out-and-out attacking options who complement each other in the 28-year-old, Scarlett and Bishop.

And the Pompey boss knows Pigott could very quickly be thrust into the heart of his side’s promotion push.

Cowley added: ‘Of course (you don’t know what’s around the corner).

‘But it’s not just that. On Tuesday night he came on and made us better.

‘He had an important role in the game.

‘He’s got really good link skills.

‘The really good thing is I think all three of them can play with each other.