The key Portsmouth difference maker over goal threat holding key to League One glory

And keeper Will Norris had told how the Blues are putting extra focus on delivering goals from all areas of the pitch to lighten the load on Colby Bishop.

Turning performances into a greater tangible reward has been one of the early-season themes at Fratton Park, amid a sturdy start from John Mousinho’s side.

But as his team pause for the international break, Pompey already have nine different goalscorers off the mark this term.

Last season, much was made of the weight of expectation being placed on Colby Bishop to provide his side’s cutting edge.

That was something the Magic Man did impressively in a maiden Fratton campaign which returned 24 goals.

A concern was the next highest goalscorer was on just five goals in the league - a position shared by Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie.

Norris knows that can’t be repeated as the goals are shared around this term.

Pompey have produced goal threat from different areas this season - such as Regan Poole's finish against Peterborough. Picture: Barry Zee.

He said: ‘If everyone is chipping it’s going to lighten the load.

‘I’ve been in teams when there’s one main man and sides when the load is pretty spread.

‘If everyone is chipping in with goals it’s going to make a difference – that’s what we need to produce.’

Another feature of Pompey’s start to the season has been the continuation of their threat from set-pieces after Mousinho took over in January.

His side have bagged three goals from corners so far this term - which is another area the danger needs to be maintained from.

Norris added: ‘Even from set-pieces, it’s really important for us.

‘We talk a lot about our defenders and how they can chip in with goals.