That’s the verdict of Pompey great Matt Taylor, who took in the Blues’ disappointing 3-0 reverse at The Valley on Monday night.

Pack was given his marching orders in the second half of the defeat in the capital, as he picked up a second yellow card for clipping Scott Fraser.

The Buckland boy has been a central figure to Pompey’s success across the start of the season, following his homecoming after leaving Cardiff in the summer.

Pack wasn’t able to dominate as much as he regularly has this term, however, across a weak performance from Danny Cowley’s side in many departments.

And Taylor feels that was a significant factor in the 31-year-old making the decision to slide in and win the ball from Fraser in the 66th minute.

The man who played a central role in helping Pompey reach the top flight in 2003 was part of the Sky Sports team analysing the game on Monday.

Taylor has a clear view on what he saw unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlon Pack. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He told Sky Sports: ‘I think Marlon was frustrated.

‘I think he was frustrated he wasn’t able to impact the game as much as he knows he can do.

‘He’s a huge player for Portsmouth when he gets on the ball and dictates play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a second yellow card without any shadow of a doubt, which was disappointing for him.

‘It was a little bit of frustration that he couldn’t get on the ball and dictate play as much as we know he can do.’

To compound Pompey’s frustration, Charlton scored from the resulting corner after Pack was dismissed with Eoghan O’Connell heading home.

The defending from Fraser’s delivery was poor from the Blues, and Charlton legend, Chris Powell, who was also analysing the game felt that had nothing to do with the red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It was a free header. You have to get up against your man.