After spending 12 years outside of the Championship, Portsmouth will finally return to the second tier next season after winning the League One title. The Portsmouth fans have been through a lot since that relegation in April 2012, but they’ve been the best team in League One by some distance this season with John Mousinho ’s side doing enough to get the title wrapped up with two games still to play.

Pompey fans won’t have great memories of their last season in the Championship, of course. It was a turbulent season off the pitch to say the very least, and it all came to an end at the City Ground on April 28 as a Dextor Blackstock brace gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Michael Appleton’s Portsmouth on the final day of the season. But, what became of the side that represented Portsmouth that day? We take a look.