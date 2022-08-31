Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book will tell the tale of the Blues hardman’s storied career - by those who played with him or watched his dynamic midfield displays from the terraces.

Tackle This? Will recount memories of the Pompey hall of farmer throughout his career which started at Halifax Town and took in spells at the likes of Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Luton and Stoke.

Of course, it’s Kennedy’s three-and-a-half years and 149 appearances at Fratton Park which will live long in the memory of those with royal blue in their blood.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the inside track on the Republic of Ireland international in that spell is delivered by the likes of Vince Hilaire, Kenny Swain and Alan Knight, who pens the book’s foreword.

The tale of how the former Pompey skipper departed for Bradford City in controversial fashion in 1987 is also detailed, as his Fratton stay came to a close in shock fashion.

The likes of David Pleat, Mickey Bullock, Paul Hendrie, Mick Buxton, Chris McMenemy, Jim Platt and Mark Lillis are other former team-mates and managers of Kennedy who recount their memories.

It was Kennedy’s death in 2019 at the age of 57 which was to provide the catalyst for the book to be written, by its author Johnny Meynell.

Mick Kennedy.

He said: ‘It was in the wake of Mick's death that I truly discovered just how loved he was, not so much as a player on the pitch, because he was a nasty piece of work - those aren't my words, they're his - but as a person in and around the clubs he played for.

‘I read and re-read the hundreds of tributes posted by fans, mostly from those at Portsmouth, where he was revered, and I reckoned his was a story worth telling.

‘Indeed, it was those messages that inspired me to put together a lasting tribute to Mick, and with the blessing of his family set about piecing together his life and career. What a journey, his and mine!

‘I spoke with, or contacted by varying means, many who worked with or watched him from the terraces.

‘All had tales to tell on a theme, but all were united in their total admiration for a player who, whilst admitting that nobody liked to come across him on the field, away from it, Mick was just a top, top guy.’