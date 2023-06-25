The latest League One done deals as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers complete business and Portsmouth moves continue
Pompey have started their transfer window business at a rate of knots.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Jun 2023
Updated 25th Jun 2023
The Blues have now completed six deals since the summer window opened last week.
But they are not the only club to have been busy, with the pace starting to quicken when it comes to done deals.
Here’s the latest moves which have got over the line in League One in recent days.
