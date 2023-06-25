News you can trust since 1877
The latest League One done deals as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers complete business and Portsmouth moves continue

Pompey have started their transfer window business at a rate of knots.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST

The Blues have now completed six deals since the summer window opened last week.

But they are not the only club to have been busy, with the pace starting to quicken when it comes to done deals.

Here’s the latest moves which have got over the line in League One in recent days.

From left, Dan Nlundulu, Curtis Nelson, Luke Thomas and Harry Isted have all been on the move in recent days.

1. Collage Maker-25-Jun-2023-11-26-AM-6651.jpg

From left, Dan Nlundulu, Curtis Nelson, Luke Thomas and Harry Isted have all been on the move in recent days. Photo: The News

Forest Green - Pompey (free).

2. Ben Stevenson

Forest Green - Pompey (free). Photo: Dan Istitene

Oxford - Cambridge (free).

3. Jack Stevens

Oxford - Cambridge (free). Photo: Morgan Harlow

Lincoln - Orient (free)

4. Max Sanders

Lincoln - Orient (free) Photo: Mike Hewitt

