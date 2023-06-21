News you can trust since 1877
The latest League One done deals as Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Oxford United complete business after busy Portsmouth opening

It’s been a frantic opening to the transfer window for Pompey in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

The Blues have already completed five deals in a busy period as John Mousinho reshapes his squad ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

But Pompey’s League One rivals are now also clicking into gear when it comes to done deals – here’s the latest completed moves from around the division.

From left: Joe Ward, Cole Stockton, Callum Elder and Josh Gordon have all been on the move to League One.

1. The latest League One done deals

From left: Joe Ward, Cole Stockton, Callum Elder and Josh Gordon have all been on the move to League One. Photo: The News

Barrow - Northampton (free)

2. Patrick Brough

Barrow - Northampton (free) Photo: Lewis Storey

Estimated market value: £298,000.

3. Anthony Scully

Estimated market value: £298,000. Photo: Portsmouth FC

MK Dons - Oxford (free)

4. Josh McEachran

MK Dons - Oxford (free) Photo: Alex Burstow

