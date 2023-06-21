The latest League One done deals as Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Oxford United complete business after busy Portsmouth opening
It’s been a frantic opening to the transfer window for Pompey in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:14 BST
The Blues have already completed five deals in a busy period as John Mousinho reshapes his squad ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.
But Pompey’s League One rivals are now also clicking into gear when it comes to done deals – here’s the latest completed moves from around the division.
Undefined: twitter
Page 1 of 4