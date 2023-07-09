The latest League One done deals - including Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth additions
The League One transfer business is continuing apace this summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST
Pompey have completed the vast majority of their signings after bringing in a massive nine new faces to date.
Meanwhile, their rivals are continuing their squad strengthening – here’s the latest deals to get over the line.
Undefined: twitter
Page 1 of 5