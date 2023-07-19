News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
The latest League One done deals - including Charlton Athletic, Reading, Peterborough and Portsmouth's other rivals completing business

Pompey find themselves in a strong recruitment position this summer with 10 deals across the line.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

It’s been nine days since the move from Regan Poole was completed, a large amount of time in relative terms after the pace the Blues set for their summer business.Other sides have been staying busy in League One, however, with some eye-catching business completed. Here’s the latest done deals.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Steve Seddon, Jason Sraha, Panutche Camara and Sam Smith have been on the move in League One.

1. Players on the move

From left: Steve Seddon, Jason Sraha, Panutche Camara and Sam Smith have been on the move in League One. Photo: The News

Ipswich - Wycombe (free)

2. Kane Vincent-Young

Ipswich - Wycombe (free) Photo: Paul Harding

Derry City - Fleetwood (undisclosed)

3. Ryan Graydon

Derry City - Fleetwood (undisclosed) Photo: George Sweeney

Waterford - Shrewsbury (undisclosed)

4. Tunmise Sobowale

Waterford - Shrewsbury (undisclosed) Photo: Naomi Baker

