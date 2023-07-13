News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

The latest League One done deals - including Derby County, Oxford United, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth additions

There business is continuing in League One with the transfer window in full swing.
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

There’s been another Pompey addition to report in recent days as Regan Poole arrives from Lincoln City.

But plenty of others sides have also been completing some eye-catching business – here’s the latest done deals.

From L-R: Kane Wilson, Dion Rankine, Kian Breckin and Kyle Joseph have all been on the move to League One.

1. Collage Maker-13-Jul-2023-12-20-PM-6489.jpg

From L-R: Kane Wilson, Dion Rankine, Kian Breckin and Kyle Joseph have all been on the move to League One. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Bristol City - Derby (undisclosed).

2. Kane Wilson

Bristol City - Derby (undisclosed). Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Lincoln - Pompey (free)

3. Regan Poole

Lincoln - Pompey (free) Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Hayes & Yeading - Exeter (free)

4. Reece Cole

Hayes & Yeading - Exeter (free) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League OneDerby CountyOxford UnitedWigan AthleticPortsmouthPompeyLincoln City