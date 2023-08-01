News you can trust since 1877
The latest League One title race market for Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers & Co ahead of opener

The new League One campaign is nearly with us - as the big kick-off arrives this Saturday.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:01 BST

After a hectic summer of recruitment squads are now assembled for the opener, with the bookies reflecting the state of play in their odds.

Using bookies’ aggregator Oddschecker, we’ve assembled how the market now looks with the best price available for each club at the time of publication.

From left-right: Derby boss Paul Warne, Bolton's Ian Evatt, Pompey's John Mousinho, Peterborough's Darren Ferguson and Charlton's Dean Holden are all out for League One success next term.

