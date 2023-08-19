News you can trust since 1877
From left: Harrison Neal. Harvey Vale, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and reported former Pompey target Bosun LawalFrom left: Harrison Neal. Harvey Vale, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and reported former Pompey target Bosun Lawal
The latest League One transfers completed as Portsmouth see Bristol Rovers, Reading, Blackpool and Stevenage boost their ranks: gallery

Pompey are weighing up their next move following Tom Lowery’s latest injury setback.
By Mark McMahon
Published 19th Aug 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST

But as they contemplate re-entering the transfer market following the arrival of 13 new players already this season, their League One rivals have been cracking on with their business.

Here’s all the latest third-tier deals completed as sides look make the most of the remaining days of the transfer window.

Club just left: Sheffield United. Transfer details: Loan deal.

1. Harrison Neal - Stevenage

Club just left: Sheffield United. Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Alex Livesey

Club just left: Crystal Palace. Transfer details: Free transfer.

2. Reece Hannam - Stevenage

Club just left: Crystal Palace. Transfer details: Free transfer. Photo: Paul Harding

Club just left: Watford. Transfer details: Loan deal.

3. Shaqai Forde - Leyton Orient

Club just left: Watford. Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Club just left: Chelsea. Transfer details: Loan deal.

4. Harvey Vale - Bristol Rovers

Club just left: Chelsea. Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Matt McNulty

