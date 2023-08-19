The latest League One transfers completed as Portsmouth see Bristol Rovers, Reading, Blackpool and Stevenage boost their ranks: gallery
Pompey are weighing up their next move following Tom Lowery’s latest injury setback.
By Mark McMahon
Published 19th Aug 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST
But as they contemplate re-entering the transfer market following the arrival of 13 new players already this season, their League One rivals have been cracking on with their business.
Here’s all the latest third-tier deals completed as sides look make the most of the remaining days of the transfer window.
