The League One clubs with the most out-of-contract players this summer - including how Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday & Co compare: in pictures

Pompey have 13 out-of-contract players in the summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:00 BST

And D-Day is approaching for John Mousinho to make his final decision on the futures of the likes of Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie and Louis Thompson.

The Blues are expected to have another squad rebuild after another failed season has seen them miss out on promotion from League One.

But what are the contract situations of players from clubs elsewhere in the division?

Using Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the sides with the most men without a deal beyond this season in the third tier to see where Pompey rank.

Here’s what we found.

The League One sides with the most amount of out-of-contract players.

1. The League One sides with the most amount of out-of-contract players

The League One sides with the most amount of out-of-contract players. Photo: Jason Brown

Out-of-contract players: Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward.

2. Peterborough - 2

Out-of-contract players: Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Out-of-contract players: Djavan Anderson, Yanic Wildschut.

3. Oxford United - 2

Out-of-contract players: Djavan Anderson, Yanic Wildschut. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Out-of-contract players: Daniel Batty, Harrison Holgate, Darnell Johnson.

4. Fleetwood - 3

Out-of-contract players: Daniel Batty, Harrison Holgate, Darnell Johnson. Photo: Pete Norton

