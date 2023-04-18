Pompey have had a total of seven players on loan this season.

While Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma departed in January, the remaining five - Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Owen Dale, Di’Shon Bernard & Matt Macey - will call time on their Fratton Park careers once the campaign has concluded.

That will be a similar story for clubs right across League One next month.

Some sides have depended on those players more than others, though, with Pompey themselves relying on their temporary signings throughout the term.

But which teams have relied the most on their loanees?

We’ve taken a look at the combined number of games and goals loan players have contributed to clubs across the third tier this season to discover which teams will have the biggest voids to fill in the summer.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

1 . Loan voids How depended each League One side has been on loan players this season.

2 . Wycombe Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 13; Combined league goals scored: 3.

3 . Cambridge Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 21; Combined league goals scored: 0.

4 . Ipswich Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 33; Combined league goals scored: 7.