The League One teams with biggest holes to fill once loanees depart - including Portsmouth, Plymouth, Derby & Ipswich: in pictures

Pompey have had a total of seven players on loan this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:47 BST

While Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma departed in January, the remaining five - Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Owen Dale, Di’Shon Bernard & Matt Macey - will call time on their Fratton Park careers once the campaign has concluded.

That will be a similar story for clubs right across League One next month.

Some sides have depended on those players more than others, though, with Pompey themselves relying on their temporary signings throughout the term.

But which teams have relied the most on their loanees?

We’ve taken a look at the combined number of games and goals loan players have contributed to clubs across the third tier this season to discover which teams will have the biggest voids to fill in the summer.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

How depended each League One side has been on loan players this season.

1. Loan voids

How depended each League One side has been on loan players this season. Photo: Jason Brown

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 13; Combined league goals scored: 3.

2. Wycombe

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 13; Combined league goals scored: 3. Photo: Alex Morton

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 21; Combined league goals scored: 0.

3. Cambridge

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 21; Combined league goals scored: 0. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 33; Combined league goals scored: 7.

4. Ipswich

Number of loan players used over season: 2; Combined league appearances: 33; Combined league goals scored: 7. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Related topics:PlymouthIpswichPortsmouthLeague OneJosh GriffithsFratton ParkMatt Macey