The lucrative target Portsmouth want to hit in search of next Jamal Lowe and Jed Wallace

And the Blues know such a return could prove lucrative in the long term, as Danny Cowley looks to supplement their squad with fresh talent from outside the Football League.

Cowley is looking to bolster his squad with promising young talent from the National League, with it appearing unlikely any of the current crop of academy players will make the transition next term.

Bromley midfielder Liam Vincent is one such player, with the 18-year-old set to arrive this summer.

Pompey would ideally like a further few players of that ilk, with Cowley’s recruitment team already identifying further potential prospects to arrive.

There’s been joy bringing players in from the non-league game in recent years, with Jamal Lowe the most notable hit.

Lowe proved a big success in his two-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, before being sold on for £2.2m to Wigan Athletic in 2019.

Jed Wallace, of course, was sold for £1m to Wolves in 2015 after being brought in from non-league Lewes.

For all of those runaway hits, there’s been the likes of Louis Dennis, Nicke Kabamba and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild who have failed to hit similar highs after travelling the same route.

Yet, the net success of all those non-league deals has left Pompey sitting on a healthy profit over the years.

Now a hit rate of between 20 and 25 per cent is the target moving forward - a ratio which would prove lucrative to selling success stories in years to come.

And with Cowley unearthing gems likes of Lyle Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Harry Toffolo and Alex Woodyard down the years in non-league football, Pompey appear to have the right man in charge to make the most of that revenue stream.

