The summer signing is ready to come back into contention at Rotherham and ease the issues at the back which have wrecked the Blues’ options of late.

Sean Raggett has been left as the only specialist senior central defender available to Danny Cowley, after Paul Downing joined Skipper Clark Robertson in the treatment room on Tuesday night.

But Cowley confirmed Ogilvie is now training again after a month out, since injuring his quad on Basingstoke’s 3G pitch in the Hampshire Cup.

Ogilvie’s left foot gives Pompey some much-needed manoeuvrability at the back ahead of the trip to the New York Stadium.

Cowley said: ‘Connor’s had a good week, he’s feeling positive and that’s a massive help.

‘We’ve really missed having centre-halves available to us.

Connor Ogilvie Picture - Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘He’s gives us flexibility in terms of back three or four.’

Ogilvie’s availability could potentially free up Shaun Williams for a return to midfield against Paul Warne’s side today.

Cowley welcomed the potential presence of an out-and-out defender with calmness on the ball.

He added: ‘Connor’s a really consistent, reliable performer who defends well in a one v one situation, defends the back post well and also has a good left foot.

‘He can start the play for us whether he starts left of a back three, left centre-half or full-back.

‘He can do all of those and when you have a small squad that’s a big asset.’

