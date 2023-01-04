And the man who was put in temporary charge of the Blues set-up after Danny and Nicky Cowley were sacked on Monday night, has paid tribute to the work of the pair in their efforts to guide the club forward.

Bassey took charge of the first team yesterday in training at the club’s Roko training base in Hilsea and will be assisted by academy coach Zesh Rehman, as Pompey go to Spurs in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Next up after that is the double trip to Bolton, firstly in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final next Tuesday before the league trip to face Ian Evatt’s side a week on Saturday.

Bassey was brought to Fratton Park by Cowley in June 2021 and has established himself as popular figure in the first-team set-up.

The 46-year-old has managerial experience in an interim capacity from his time at Barnet, while also acting as a caretaker manager at AFC Wimbledon.

He lifted the lid on what had been a tough time it had been for the first-team ranks in the wake of Cowley’s exit.

Bassey also aired his appreciation for the Cowleys in aiding his own coaching career, while highlighting their appetite for hard graft.

Simon Bassey has taken charge of Pompey on a caretaker basis.

The Londoner is confident the pair will soon be back in football management, after successful careers until arriving at Fratton Park.

