The Manchester United and Liverpool youngsters plus Swansea, Blackburn and Luton Town outcasts Portsmouth could turn to in bid to sort defensive issues

Teden Mengi could be looking for experience in the Football League after performing well for Manchester United in the PL2 this term. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A combination of injuries and suspensions has increased the Blues’ defensive woes this season, which was reflected in their latest victory against Gillingham.

The former Lincoln boss had no senior centre-halves fit for selection and named a backline filled with makeshift options at Priestfield.

However, those who wore royal blue performed remarkably and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Steve Evans side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citizens academy product has been an ever-present for their under-23s and made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola's side this term against Wycombe Wanderers. In the League Cup clash with the Chairboys, the defender registered an assist in the 6-1 rout. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

But this is unlikely to stop the Fratton club from entering the market next month, with reinforcements certainly needed.

Click through the list of players throughout the EFL and Non-League who could arrive on the south coast in 32 days time.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.

The 19-year-old has grown in prominence during the 2021-22 Premier League 2 campaign and is being touted for a bright future. Mengi made his first-team debut during the Red Devils' 2-1 Europa League victory over LASK in May 2020. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Koumetio played twice in the EFL Trophy for the reds this term but struggled against senior opposition by conceding eight goals across games against Rochdale and Bolton. In 12 PL2 appearances he has scored and assisted once respectively. (Photo by Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by HENNING BAGGER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Rekik has made 10 appearances in the PL2 this term and is considered one of Arsenal's brightest stars. The 19-year-old captained the Gunners under-23s to a 2-1 victory over rivals Spurs earlier this season. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Egan-Riley also made his City debut in the League Cup against Wycombe Wanderers and has shown his versatility throughout this season. The defender can operate as a right-back as well as in the heart of defence and has captained the Citizens' under-23s four times this term. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bedeau moved to Burnley in the summer after showing promising signs for Scunthorpe in League Two - and he may be looking to step back into the Football League. The former Aston Vila man has remarkably scored twice for the Clarets' under-23s this season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The former Crystal Palace defender joined Barnet in October. The defender made three first-team appearances for the Eagles and played nine times in League One for Plymouth on loan last term. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The ex-Spurs academy graduate has experience in League One with Gillingham - prior to his move to the Spitfires. He's been a member of the Eastleigh defence that kept back-to-back clean sheets in their most recent league fixtures. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Lennon has been an ever-present for Wrexham this season and has continually grown in prominence. The 26-year-old has kept six clean sheets in the National League this term. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has had to bide his team for the Swans and has only made four league appearances this season. As a result, Russell Martin may be willing to loan him out to give him some valuable game time. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite moving from Hull to Luton in the summer, Burke has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Championship. As a result he's only made nine appearances in all competitions this season and could be seeking game time during the second half of the campaign. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old was an ever-present for Hull in League One last year, but has also struggled to adapt to Championship football. He's made only seven appearances in all competitions so far and could be eyeing a return to the third tier. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The experienced centre-half has been omitted from nine out of the last 10 Boro squads, and could be available this winter. The former QPR man has forged a strong career in the Championship while last playing in League One in 2013-14 with Swindon. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)