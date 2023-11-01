The massive Portsmouth statement over former Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City man as season soars

Joe Morell is playing the best football of his career.

And the Blues head coach feels the captain’s armband has taken up Morrell’s displays up another gear, as he produces consistently impressive performances.

Mousinho feels the 26-year-old has shown just how important he is to side, as their powerful form continues.

He said: ‘This is easily the best football Joe’s played since I’ve been here. And having watched him for the past couple of years I think it’s the best football I’ve seen him play in his career.

‘He’s controlling games in the middle of the park and been excellent. He’s providing a real defensive stability as well.

‘His output in terms of his running is always incredibly high.

‘You don’t have a massively high sprint distance with Joe, but the distance covered is immense and he does that while looking very tidy on the ball. He hardly gives it away and keeps it ticking over - he plays forward and he runs forward.

Pompey boss John Mousinho believes Joe Morrell is in the form of his career. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘I just think he keeps up ticking very nicely and the way we want to control games, it’s really important we get hold of the middle of the park. Joe has done that really well, no matter who he’s played with.

‘He’s had quite a few different middle partners over the past few weeks and he’s adapted brilliantly.’

Mousinho didn’t hesitate in handing Morrell the skipper’s role as Marlon Pack was injured at Wigan at end of September.

Mousinho added: ‘The first shoots of when I felt I was seeing Joe start to play really well was the Stevenage game (at the end of August).

‘Him and Marlon were excellent in that game and since then that partnership has blossomed.

‘Marlon came out after getting injured against Wigan, but Joe just continued - he continued to go from strength to strength. After that game we played Wycombe on the Tuesday night, where Alex (Robertson) and Joe were excellent in the middle against a really tough and physical Wigan side.

‘Maybe the armband has given him a bit extra and quite possibly made a difference, but I think he was proving it before.

‘I think he earned the armband with his performances before that and because of what we’ve seen with his maturity and how he handles himself, the way he trains and how he is around the dressing room.