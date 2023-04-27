The message Derby County faithful won’t want to hear from Portsmouth boss ahead of crucial Rams play-off clash

And the Blues boss made it clear he doesn’t see signs of his squad taking their foot off the gas, in the wake of their play-off ambitions being dashed.

Mousinho’s side travel to Pride Park knowing their place in League One for a SEVENTH successive season is a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a very different scenario for Paul Warne’s side, who are vying with Peterborough and Bolton for the two final play-off spots.

It means a win is the demand for the home side, who will be hoping their opponents are looking towards their summer holidays with nothing to play for.

Mousinho warned that will be anything but the case, with his team selection against Accrington portraying a ruthless edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw Ryan Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett omitted from the squad, while promising defender Ryley Towler and homegrown talent Harry Jewitt-White came into the equation.

Mousinho said: ‘Any signs of that (players taking their foot off the gas) and it will be blatantly obvious. We will see it in the players’ demeanour, we’ll see it in training and we’ll see it in how they perform.

John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We want players who are willing to play for Portsmouth in the now. If there’s that willingness to play in the long term and intent to play in the long term then great, but what we want is people who are desperate to pull on the shirt for these games - that will be our focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Day in, day out anyway, we look for players who are desperate to play for this football club. Anything beyond that and we’re in real trouble.’

Pompey go to Pride Park know their run of four successive draws this month put paid to their hopes of a top-six finish.

Those results have arrived amid a nine-game unbeaten run, however, which tells Mousinho his players are still engaged with the campaign.

When asked if he’d seen signs of players switching off, he added: ‘I genuinely haven’t sensed any of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Of course I’m disappointed we didn’t make the play-offs but, over the context of three months, look at what the players have achieved. You don’t do that without players who are motivated to achieve something in the game.

‘It’s been a really good run which reignited play-off hopes which was beyond a lot of people’s expectations. You don’t do that without people who aren't motivated. If you have players going through the motions you get beat - no matter who you play.