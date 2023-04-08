The gap to the top six grew to five points, after the 10-man Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

John Mousinho’s side showed their resolve, after playing a man down for the majority of the game at Stadium MK. The result lengthens the chances of extending the campaign, ahead of the visit of strugglers Morecambe on Monday.

The Pompey dressing room remains defiant, however, and believes there is still a chance of making the play-offs. Defender Connor Ogilvie feels his team have shown character to reverse the team’s fortunes since Mousinho’s arrival in January.

Now more of the same is going to be needed over the remaining League One fixtures.

Ogilvie said: ‘It’s 100 per cent game on still. We’ve got six games left - six massive games. We need to go out and put in the performances to get results, we just have to believe and put in the performances to get results.

‘That’s something we’ve done - we’ve kept ourselves in it. We have six games to go now - and they are six cup finals. Momentum is big in football, we’ve turned up now and hopefully that is something which can continue. It’s a new manager, new ideas and you can see it’s working.’

Pompey were backed by a travelling army of 4,171 fans at Stadium MK, who appreciated the toil from their side when they were a man light. Ogilvie feels their continued backing is going to be significant down the League One home straight.

Connor Ogilvie