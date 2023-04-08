News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
16 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
17 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

The message from Portsmouth dressing room after latest round with Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough, Derby County and Wycombe in fight for play-offs

Pompey are refusing to give up on the play-offs with six games to go.

By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The gap to the top six grew to five points, after the 10-man Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

John Mousinho’s side showed their resolve, after playing a man down for the majority of the game at Stadium MK. The result lengthens the chances of extending the campaign, ahead of the visit of strugglers Morecambe on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pompey dressing room remains defiant, however, and believes there is still a chance of making the play-offs. Defender Connor Ogilvie feels his team have shown character to reverse the team’s fortunes since Mousinho’s arrival in January.

Most Popular

Now more of the same is going to be needed over the remaining League One fixtures.

Ogilvie said: ‘It’s 100 per cent game on still. We’ve got six games left - six massive games. We need to go out and put in the performances to get results, we just have to believe and put in the performances to get results.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘That’s something we’ve done - we’ve kept ourselves in it. We have six games to go now - and they are six cup finals. Momentum is big in football, we’ve turned up now and hopefully that is something which can continue. It’s a new manager, new ideas and you can see it’s working.’

Pompey were backed by a travelling army of 4,171 fans at Stadium MK, who appreciated the toil from their side when they were a man light. Ogilvie feels their continued backing is going to be significant down the League One home straight.

Connor OgilvieConnor Ogilvie
Connor Ogilvie

He added: ‘The fans were incredible for us. They talk about them being the 12th man and they were at MK Dons. We’re going to need them to be like that for the last six games.’

Connor OgilviePompeyDerby CountyPeterboroughBolton WanderersWycombePortsmouthStadium MKMK DonsBlues