The message to Bristol City signing as rising star loses Portsmouth starting spot

Towler has been excellent since his January arrival from Bristol City, but was taken out of the team on Saturday after a tough afternoon against Port Vale’s powerful front line last time out. Mousinho explained his thinking behind the decision, and made it clear there’s no reason for the 20-year-old to be despondent about the decision.

He said: ‘Clark coming in for Ryley was one of those where we wanted to get that experience on the pitch. Clark is club captain and has been brilliant ever since he’s been here, I remember playing against him a couple of times and thinking he’s a real top-end League One defender.

‘In fairness to Ryley, he’s really unlucky. I don’t like to say lose his place, because there’s no need for him to wrap himself up in selection and deselection. It’s one of those things, we thought the game would suit Clark and Ryley got his chance at the end to come on and see the game out.’

Robertson was one of four changes following the Port Vale draw with Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Michael Jacobs the others to come in. Towler, Louis Thompson along with injured pair Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett were the men to make way against Forest Green.

Mousinho explained, along with the injuries, he wanted to get players in the team with the attributes to unlock an opponent who were always going to be hard to break down.

He added: ‘Bringing Joe and Tom in, Joe was coming back from the international break and we thought Tom was one who could have the key to open up a stubborn defence.

Ryley Towler.

We wanted to get them playing higher up, advanced and manipulating the ball well.

