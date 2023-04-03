News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

The message to Bristol City signing as rising star loses Portsmouth starting spot

Ryley Towler shouldn’t feel downcast about losing his place in the Pompey starting XI.

By Jordan Cross
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

That’s the message from John Mousinho to the defender, as Clark Robertson was preferred in the back line against Forest Green.

Towler has been excellent since his January arrival from Bristol City, but was taken out of the team on Saturday after a tough afternoon against Port Vale’s powerful front line last time out. Mousinho explained his thinking behind the decision, and made it clear there’s no reason for the 20-year-old to be despondent about the decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘Clark coming in for Ryley was one of those where we wanted to get that experience on the pitch. Clark is club captain and has been brilliant ever since he’s been here, I remember playing against him a couple of times and thinking he’s a real top-end League One defender.

Most Popular

‘In fairness to Ryley, he’s really unlucky. I don’t like to say lose his place, because there’s no need for him to wrap himself up in selection and deselection. It’s one of those things, we thought the game would suit Clark and Ryley got his chance at the end to come on and see the game out.’

Robertson was one of four changes following the Port Vale draw with Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Michael Jacobs the others to come in. Towler, Louis Thompson along with injured pair Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett were the men to make way against Forest Green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho explained, along with the injuries, he wanted to get players in the team with the attributes to unlock an opponent who were always going to be hard to break down.

He added: ‘Bringing Joe and Tom in, Joe was coming back from the international break and we thought Tom was one who could have the key to open up a stubborn defence.

Ryley Towler.
Ryley Towler.
Ryley Towler.

We wanted to get them playing higher up, advanced and manipulating the ball well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘To a certain extent it was the same with Michael. When we’ve been at home against stubborn sides, he’s often provided a bit of magic. Cheltenham is the one which springs to mind where he started the game, but at other times he’s come on and done well. He has that, he has that assist or goal and to be fair to Michael he was the most likely in the first half. So that was the rationale behind those changes.’

Clark RobertsonJohn MousinhoBristol CityPortsmouth