The minutes played by each Pompey player this season as League One title secured

How Marlon Park and Conor Shaughnessy contributed to the title-winning season in terms of minutes played

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 24th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 19:16 BST

29 players have contributed to Pompey’s title-winning and promotion earning season. Only five games have been lost in League One with the Blues sweeping 27 victories so far with one game left to go.

John Mousinho’s side now face Lincoln City away in their final League One game before rejoining the Championship for the first time since 2010/11 but who has racked up the most minutes for Fratton Park?

According to data from Whoscored.com, here is who has contributed the most minutes for Mousinho’s League One-topping side...

How many minutes each player has played for the Pompey squad

1. Pompey's squad

How many minutes each player has played for the Pompey squad Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 1; Minutes played: 54

2. Tom McIntyre

Appearances: 1; Minutes played: 54

Appearances: 4; Minutes played: 108

3. Ben Stevenson

Appearances: 4; Minutes played: 108 Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 8; Minutes played: 159

4. Josh Martin

Appearances: 8; Minutes played: 159

