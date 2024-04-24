The minutes played by each Pompey player this season as League One title secured

29 players have contributed to Pompey’s title-winning and promotion earning season. Only five games have been lost in League One with the Blues sweeping 27 victories so far with one game left to go.

John Mousinho’s side now face Lincoln City away in their final League One game before rejoining the Championship for the first time since 2010/11 but who has racked up the most minutes for Fratton Park?

According to data from Whoscored.com, here is who has contributed the most minutes for Mousinho’s League One-topping side...