‘The moment I dreamed of’: Portsmouth boy Marlon Pack on his wonder free-kick against Ipswich Town

Marlon Pack celebrates his superb free-kick against Ipswich.

The Buckland boy delivered a wondrous fourth-minute free-kick to register his maiden senior goal in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

It was a 25-yard effort right out of the top draw, as the midfielder curled his shot over the wall and beyond the soundly beaten Christian Walton via the post.

After emerging through the Blues ranks, Pack made two sub appearances at the start of the 2010-11 season - and scored in a League Cup penalty shootout against Crystal Palace.

Marlon Pack scores his superb free-kick against Ipswich.

The 31-year-old has gone on to have a fine career at the likes of Cardiff and Bristol City before returning home in the summer.

After some impressive form this term, Pack produced the moment he’d been waiting for at the Milton End - and then celebrated with a lung-busting run to the other end of the pitch to where his family were located.

Pack said: ‘The celebration was a positive Adebayor!

‘I kind of stopped for a little bit and it was a shock to the system a little bit.

‘My family are up there in the corner of the South Stand so I had to do it.

‘I had 16 people here with me today, without all the numerous other people up there who knew me.

‘I scored in a penalty shootout and for Portsmouth Schoolboys, but that was my first senior Portsmouth goal.

‘I didn’t realise how much putting on the shirt and being back in among the city would mean to me.

‘So it was a real special moment for me, my family and being a Pompey lad. It’s what you dream of growing up as a lad here.’

Pack’s free-kick was cancelled out by Cameron Burgess’ leveller seven minutes later, before second-half efforts from Colby Bishop and Blues old boy Conor Chaplin saw the game finish all square.

The Pompey talisman admitted the ideal outcome would have been to see his finish return maximum points.

But with Danny Cowley’s side on a run of eight league games without success and facing powerful opposition, he was happy it contributed to a return.

Pack added: ‘It would’ve been nice to get the goal to win the game, but on the basis of who we were playing and our run of late it probably is a good point.