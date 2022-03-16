Danny Cowley, Paul Warne, Alex Neil, Darren Moore

The most expensive starting XIs fielded by Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Wigan and Co in League One this term - and the results they recorded

Success can’t always be bought.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:11 pm

Throughout the summer and January transfer windows this season, teams across League One parted with significant fees to bolster their squads to achieve varying goals.

But when did each team in the third tier field their most expensive line-up?

Thanks to Transfermarkt.com, we’ve complied the list of the highest valued XIs in the division, and how they fared when they played.

1. Accrington - £945k

Result: Burton 4-0 Accrington (23-11-2021) Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Cambridge - £1.58m

Result: Cambridge 3-0 Burton (21-08-2021) Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. AFC Wimbledon - £2.09m

Result: Bolton 3-0 AFC Wimbledon Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Davidson

4. Plymouth - £2.12m

Result: Plymouth 0-1 Rotherham (25-02-2021) Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo: Bryn Lennon

