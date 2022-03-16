Throughout the summer and January transfer windows this season, teams across League One parted with significant fees to bolster their squads to achieve varying goals.

But when did each team in the third tier field their most expensive line-up?

Thanks to Transfermarkt.com, we’ve complied the list of the highest valued XIs in the division, and how they fared when they played.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Accrington - £945k Result: Burton 4-0 Accrington (23-11-2021) Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Cambridge - £1.58m Result: Cambridge 3-0 Burton (21-08-2021) Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon - £2.09m Result: Bolton 3-0 AFC Wimbledon Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Plymouth - £2.12m Result: Plymouth 0-1 Rotherham (25-02-2021) Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales